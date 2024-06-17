B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,592 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $77.08. 1,705,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,232. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.