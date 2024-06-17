B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,490. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

