B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,551 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 2,114,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

