B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $62.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

