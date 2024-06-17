B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.13 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

