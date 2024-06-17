B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $93.13. 2,139,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,475. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

