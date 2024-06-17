B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.59. 2,539,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,099. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

