B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 114,937 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,937 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 2,704,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.