B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.02. 669,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,478. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

