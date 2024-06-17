B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $379.35. 1,227,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,484. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.