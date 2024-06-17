B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 169 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE AZO traded up $108.00 on Monday, reaching $2,943.82. The company had a trading volume of 187,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,897.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,843.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

