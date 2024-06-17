B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,266 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. 5,255,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

