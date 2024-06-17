B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

LOW stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.82. 1,700,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

