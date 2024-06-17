Baird R W Upgrades Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXEO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

LXEO stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,364,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.