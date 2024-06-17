Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.48.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
