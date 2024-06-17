Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

