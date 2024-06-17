Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.44 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $172.32 million and $9.44 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 147,705,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,305,541 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

