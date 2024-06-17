Bank of America Raises Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $18.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $5,406,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

