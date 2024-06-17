Belden (NYSE:BDC) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $911,900. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,724.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

