Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $230.84 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $230.84 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.32 or 0.05279395 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00042866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,151,958 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,771,958 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

