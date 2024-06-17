Benchmark Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $410.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

