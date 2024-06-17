Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.12. 782,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,191,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,099,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

