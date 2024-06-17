Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 735,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,197,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $3,918,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

