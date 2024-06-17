Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $104,024.79 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BIO opened at $282.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average of $312.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $431.79.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.
BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
