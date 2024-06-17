bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 423,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,027. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.43% and a negative return on equity of 134.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.