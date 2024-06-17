bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 423,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,027. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.06.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.43% and a negative return on equity of 134.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
