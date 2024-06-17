BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 5%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 544,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 702,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

