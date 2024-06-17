Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

