BlackCardCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.89 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00009279 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $11.89 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,833 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 8.92981275 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,668,757.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

