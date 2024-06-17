BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGR remained flat at $12.57 during trading hours on Monday. 74,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,164. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

