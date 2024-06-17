BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $44,734.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,192,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,121 shares of company stock valued at $745,687. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

