Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95. 1,541,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,391,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

