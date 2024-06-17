BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

