BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.39 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,905. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

