BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWB traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $298.69. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

