BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,934. The stock has a market cap of $588.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.