BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 453,379 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

