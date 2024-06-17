BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,291,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.37. 21,140,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,106,443. The firm has a market cap of $427.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

