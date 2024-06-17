BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,937,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 43,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.74. 359,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,095. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

