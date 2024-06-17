BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.10. 150,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,616. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
