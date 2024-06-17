Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $69.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 99.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 81.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

