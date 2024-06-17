BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

