Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.