Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price at $128.00

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Integer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Integer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Integer by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
