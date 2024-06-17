Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$61.61

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

TSE:SU opened at C$50.26 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The stock has a market cap of C$64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

