Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$61.61

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.61.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on SU
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.