Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $69.94

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.