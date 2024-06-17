Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.46. 218,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,833. The firm has a market cap of $351.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

BBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

