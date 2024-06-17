BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in May

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BCAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 347,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $687.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises ( NASDAQ:BCAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($91.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

