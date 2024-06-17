Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,563. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a twelve month low of $332.94 and a twelve month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 880.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

