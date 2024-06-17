Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CLNFF stock remained flat at $39.71 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

