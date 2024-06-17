Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,942,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,723,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $9,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canaan by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,807 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canaan by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 27.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 803,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 747,152 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

