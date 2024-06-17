Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $375.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

